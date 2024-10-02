Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Otis Williams Blasts Elder Abuse Claims Against Frankie Valli

Otis Williams Frankie Valli Loves Being On Stage At 90 ... Blasts Elder Abuse Claims

100224_otis_williams_kal
KEEP IT UP, FRANKIE!!!
TMZ.com

Otis Williams has Frankie Valli's back, calling out all those claims he's the victim of elder abuse ... saying it’s just flat-out wrong to think the icon's team is forcing him to hit the stage at 90.

We caught up with Otis, and he tells TMZ he thinks Frankie’s out there performing because he genuinely loves it -- and he's speaking from experience, saying he himself is grateful to still be doing his thing as he gears up for his own 83rd birthday.

100124_frankie_valli_kal
STAYIN' ON STAGE

We also asked Otis if he's ever faced pressure to hang up the mic like Frankie -- and he said not yet.

Frankie's got a solid motto that keeps him in the game for now, but he also made it clear that he probably won't be hitting the stage at Frankie's age! Otis has a few reasons for that, and you’ll want to catch the whole video to hear his take.

Frankie Valli Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Frankie Valli Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

With 6 decades of industry experience under his belt, Otis -- the founder and last living original member of The Temptations -- knows what he's talking about.

As for Frankie, he's still determined to create those unforgettable memories in his ninth decade ... making it crystal clear he’s hitting the stage on his own terms, despite the buzz surrounding his recent frail stage appearance.

related articles