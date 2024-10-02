Otis Williams Blasts Elder Abuse Claims Against Frankie Valli

Play video content TMZ.com

Otis Williams has Frankie Valli's back, calling out all those claims he's the victim of elder abuse ... saying it’s just flat-out wrong to think the icon's team is forcing him to hit the stage at 90.

We caught up with Otis, and he tells TMZ he thinks Frankie’s out there performing because he genuinely loves it -- and he's speaking from experience, saying he himself is grateful to still be doing his thing as he gears up for his own 83rd birthday.

Play video content

We also asked Otis if he's ever faced pressure to hang up the mic like Frankie -- and he said not yet.

Frankie's got a solid motto that keeps him in the game for now, but he also made it clear that he probably won't be hitting the stage at Frankie's age! Otis has a few reasons for that, and you’ll want to catch the whole video to hear his take.

With 6 decades of industry experience under his belt, Otis -- the founder and last living original member of The Temptations -- knows what he's talking about.