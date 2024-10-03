The Pasadena Pee Bandit Mystery May Be Solved After 6 Years

Pasadena's Pee Bandit saga has finally come to an end ... or so say the guys who believe they've fingered the offender responsible for leaving bottles of urine on a street for years.

Residents of Pasadena have noticed for the last 6 years that someone consistently leaves multiple bottles full of pee on top of a utility box on the side of one road ... prompting local man Derek Milton and his pal Grant Yansura to try to figure out the who, the what -- and most importantly -- the why of it all.

Yansura tells ABC7 ... "Stacks of them, you know, nine, 10, 11 bottles ... All different colors, shades -- from like an amber hue to more of a healthy, golden, lighter yellow. But some are really dark and concerning."

Understandably curious about the whole display, Milton and Yansura decided to take to TikTok to solve the local mystery ... though, they aren't sure they love being known as the "pee guys" on social media.

Together, they set up hidden cameras ... which they say captured footage of the suspected Pee Bandit. Specifically, the footage shows a man accessing the box from the 134 Freeway on the other side of a wall on the street.

Milton and Yansura's theory is that the man considers himself "an artist" ... mainly because the situation is so abstract they don't understand it.

The city has tried to dissuade the wee marauder in the past ... last month, a steel pyramid was installed on top of the utility box. Yet, the pyramid was ripped off within days ... with many believing the urine outlaw is responsible for the damage.

The city attempted to thwart the Pee Bandit again, erecting a 2nd pyramid on top of the box .... but it was left so dented bottles could still rest upon it.