Louisville Porch Pooper Strikes Again, Twice More Since Going Viral

The Louisville porch pooper's clearly on a high-fiber diet ... 'cause he struck two more times since going viral late last week.

According to Wave News -- a local outlet -- the homeowner, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the repeat reliever hit his porch two more times for a late-night dump over the long weekend ... bringing the total #2s to six.

The first of these most recent incidents occurred on September 1 ... and, the homeowner told the outlet he's taking matters into his own hands -- putting out cat litter and loud sonic speakers to scare the man off.

Hard to say if it worked ... 'cause the resident says the delinquent defecator did run off pretty frightened after the Sept. 2 poop -- though it didn't really stop him from leaving the load.

ICYMI ... video of this individual went viral on social media last week after he allegedly dropped a steaming dump on this homeowner's porch several nights in a row. Check out the clip -- he's got no issue dropping his pants and doing his business in public.

Compounding the confusion ... the homeowner says he doesn't recognize the man -- and, can't think of any reason why he'd torment him in this way.

Louisville Police are investigating and asking the public to help identify and report the serial sh****r.