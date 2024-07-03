Naked Man Allegedly Yells Racial Slurs, Poops in Garage at L.A. Apartment

Residents at a Santa Monica apartment building are telling the naked truth about a neighbor ... claiming he regularly walks in the nude -- and terrifies them.

Several people living in the West L.A. apartment spoke with KTLA about a male resident's behavior ... claiming he stalks the building butt naked while also hurling obscenities and racial epithets at his neighbors.

Among the laundry list of complaints ... residents say not only does the dude walk nude -- he's also known for pooping in the building's parking garage and trashing his apartment, with one woman claiming she's often seen him throw objects out his windows.

Another resident says the dude has berated her with racial slurs, calling her the n-word and "slave." Other residents allege he was touching himself in front of a pool full of children over Memorial Day weekend.

KTLA reports residents have raised concerns with both the building's owners ... but, they say nothing's been done.

One resident summed it up best ... the whole building lives in a constant state of anxiety over this one man -- and, they're all terrified whenever cops cart him off because they're worried about revenge.