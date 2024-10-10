Minnesota Twins Putting Team Up For Sale

The Boston Celtics aren't the only team with a "for sale" sign on it -- the owners of the Minnesota Twins just announced their plans to hand over the keys to their Major League Baseball franchise.

The organization released a statement Thursday morning ... saying after months of conversation within the Pohlad family -- the controlling owners -- they decided over the summer to begin the process of exploring a sale.

"We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region," the statement said. "Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans.

"You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn't belong to any one family -- it belongs to all of you. It's our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins."

Carl Pohlad bought the team back in 1984 from Calvin Griffith for $44 million, who threatened to move the team from the Twin Cities to Florida in the '80s.

While there are no known candidates for the franchise ... whoever buys it will be tasked with trying to secure a fourth World Series championship in franchise history -- and the first since 1991.

It was a rough end of the year for the Twins ... who finished with an 82-80 record after being 70-53 on August 17. The squad missed the playoffs and finished fourth in the AL Central.