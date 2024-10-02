Julius Randle's Wife Welcomes Minnesota Trade, City Life Was Difficult

Julius Randle's wife is opening up on the blockbuster trade that sent her husband to Minnesota in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns ... saying she's actually excited for the change of pace in a much smaller city.

Kendra Randle took to her TikTok to talk all about the chaos the family has gone through over the past 72+ hours ... revealing they flew out to Minneapolis immediately to try and find a house and school for their kids, seven-year-old Kyden and two-year-old Jaycey.

"It is pretty hectic," she said. "I'm really grateful that it's actually not in the middle of the season, like, before the tradeline, or whatever. But, it has been pretty crazy for our first time and unexpected."

While she initially described it as "shocking" to learn Minnesota was Julius' landing spot ... Kendra explained the two were ready to leave NYC -- as life in the Big Apple didn't match the way they were brought up in Texas and Kentucky.

"Living in a condo with two kids is so hard," she said. "I don't care what anyone else says. It was a great experience but we were already looking to move outside the city. It was just getting so hard and overwhelming for us."

After seeing the area, Kendra -- who married Julius in 2017 -- said the fam can't wait to get started in the Twin Cities ... but admitted it was hard to tell Kyden he had to leave his school and his friends behind.

"That was by far the hardest conversation and honestly the hardest part for Julius and I," she said. "Leaving that community, the school's incredible, the parents [and] the boys. He's been so sad all week."