NBA's Julius Randle Explains How to Deal with Hecklers

With fan heckling in the NBA reaching a boiling point, we had to ask Julius Randle how he deals with all the trash talk coming from the fans.

And, his answers are perfect.

Here's the deal, in the past couple of weeks, stars like Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and more have gone ballistic on hecklers over insults that crossed the line.

And, in the NFL, guys like Marcus Peters and Leonard Fournette have threatened to fight fans who ran their mouths during games.

So, with Julius having 5 years of NBA experience ... we had to ask how he deals with all the jibber-jabber on the court.

The good news ... Randle says he feels the league is doing a good job protecting the players. No drama there.