Blake Griffin Cusses Out Fan, Teammates Restrain Him

Blake Griffin Cusses Out Fan Teammates Hold Him Back

Add Blake Griffin to the list of pro athletes going after hecklers this year ... because the 6'10", 250-pound monster just walked up on a fan in Minnesota and things got heated.

It went down Wednesday night in overtime of the Pistons vs. Timberwolves game, when Blake heard something from courtside and walked over to confront the fan.

Unclear exactly what the fan said to set Griffin off -- but Blake got super pissed -- and told the guy, "What the f*ck did you say to me?!"

Blake never physically touched the heckler -- thanks to teammates like Zaza Pachulia ﻿who held him back. But, you can see Griffin is HEATED.

The fan was ejected from the game -- and he waved to the crowd on the way out. Griffin was not disciplined during the game, but could face a fine.

Athlete/fan confrontations have reached almost epidemic levels in pro sports this year, with guys like Marcus Peters, Leonard Fournette, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, and Kevin Durant all having run-ins in the past few weeks.