Jessica Chastain Receives Mixed Reviews Over $15 JetBlue Reimbursement

Jessica Chastain is receiving mixed reviews on social media over her criticism of JetBlue and handling of a $15 refund from the airline.

Here's the rub ... The actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, took a 6-hour JetBlue flight, but the entertainment system didn't work, so Jessica complained to the company's management.

In a now-deleted post on X, Jessica griped that her flight cost $1,500, which was only 1/100 of what she paid for the overall flying experience.

What's worse, Jessica said, the entertainment system was inoperable during her multi-hour flight, needling JetBlue for only crediting her $15.

A JetBlue service agent replied on "X," apologizing to Jessica over her disappointment, but noting she was reimbursed $15.

The agent also asked Jessica to send a Direct Message so JetBlue could look further into the matter.

This only annoyed Jessica more as she pointed out she and her husband each paid $1,500 for the flight so there should be an additional credit, especially since she's a TrueBlue account holder and loyal customer.

But the agent didn't budge, stating there was not much else she could do.

Some people on social media saw the exchange and blasted the wealthy star for her tone-deaf critique of JetBlue in light of the deadly hurricanes that ravaged Florida.

One person told Jessica to "read the room," while another called her complaints "so embarrassing," and a third dubbed her "our modern-day Princess Di."