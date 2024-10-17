Radio Host Tony Massarotti Mutters Racial Slur On Air

Play video content NBC Sports Boston / Felger & Mazz

Tony Massarotti -- a well-known radio show host who was suspended last year following an insensitive joke involving Black people -- has come under fire again ... after he muttered a racial slur while live on air.

The latest foot-in-mouth moment happened on Wednesday's episode of "Felger & Mazz" -- a Boston afternoon drive show -- when Massarotti was talking with his cohost Michael Felger about his qualms with Gen Z.

The former Boston Globe sportswriter stated he believed the Z in Gen Z "stands for z*****head" -- a term commonly used to offend people of Asian descent.

Felger let out a bit of a chuckle while cringing at the comment ... but the conversation progressed nonetheless -- without further addressment of the remark.

Not long after, social media users called for Massarotti's job -- noting that it was the second time in the last year or so that he's made racially insensitive statements on his show.

If you're unfamiliar, back in February 2023, he cautioned Felger to be wary of two Black men who were sitting behind him, "Because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car."

He issued a mea culpa a short time later -- claiming he was trying to "poke fun" at Felger, who reportedly had his car stolen in New Orleans just weeks prior.

Still, Massarotti was suspended for the remainder of the week without pay.