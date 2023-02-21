Boston Radio Host Tony Massarotti Apologizes For Racially Insensitive On-Air Joke

Boston sports radio host Tony Massarotti made a racially insensitive joke on air about two Black men on Friday ... and on Monday, he apologized for it, calling the comments "insensitive" and "hurtful."

Massarotti, a former sportswriter for The Boston Herald and The Boston Globe, was on the mic for his "Felger & Mazz" show on 98.5 The Sports Hub when he asked his cohost, Michael Felger, who was doing the show remotely, about two Black guys sitting behind him.

"I wanna know now who the two guys behind you are," Massarotti asked Felger, who was doing the show from a New Orleans hotel, according to WCVB.

"They can't hear us, right? Okay, so I would be careful if I were you. Because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car."

Massarotti said he was attempting to "poke fun" at Felger -- who reportedly had his car stolen in New Orleans in the fall -- but admits his remarks "hurt the cause" for people who believe in racial and social equality.

.@TonyMassarotti has apologized for comments he made on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qnhagg9wxr — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) February 20, 2023 @kirkminshow

"Late in the show on Friday, I made some comments that angered and upset some people, and rightfully so," Massarotti said. "I wish I could take them back. I can't."

"So I owe everyone an apology. It's not who I am. It's not who we are. I can tell you that until I'm blue in the face -- those of you who know me will believe it."

Tony also said his comments came off as "ignorant" and he was regretful for that. He also apologized to his cohosts for dragging them into the controversy.