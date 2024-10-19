Todd Gurley 'Nervous' For Georgia Against Texas, But Dawgs Will Get It Done!

Play video content TMZSports.com

A must-watch SEC showdown is happening on Saturday -- No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas -- and while the Longhorns are the higher-ranked team, Todd Gurley tells TMZ Sports his Bulldogs will come out with the win.

We spoke with the Athens legend ahead of the thrilling matchup at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium going down in a matter of hours ... and while he knows the Dawgs will find a way to get the dub, he still has mixed feelings ahead of kickoff.

"A little nervous for real," Gurley -- who played six seasons in the NFL -- said of the game. "We just gotta take care of business, man."

"I know everybody expecting Texas to win or whatever, but we gon' get it done."

The undefeated Longhorns are favored against the 5-1 Bulldogs and to win the SEC title. Keep in mind, that Texas just joined the SEC in July.

With that being said, Gurley thinks it would be a great way to introduce them to the conference by handing them an L.

"We gotta welcome Texas to the SEC at the end of the day, too, right? It's their first season," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "We gotta show them what the big dogs about!"

The 30-year-old was a beloved star at UGA and is considered one of the best RBs in school history. In three seasons, he rushed for 3,285 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

He was selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played for the Rams and Falcons before retiring in 2022.

Now, he's handling business off the field -- recently partnering with Bush's for the new Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans -- and still tunes into NFL games.

