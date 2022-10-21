Todd Gurley Says He's 'Most Definitely' Done Playing Football

Don't expect an NFL comeback from Todd Gurley ... 'cause the running back says he's done playing football, he just hasn't officially retired yet.

Speculation about the former star RB retiring started after TG posted several tweets this week, thanking current and former NFL stars like Barry Sanders and Tiki Barber for what they brought to the game of football.

The 28-year-old told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano there's no subliminal message behind his tweets -- he just wanted to give the players their flowers.

"I just wanted to let those guys know that I appreciate them for everything that they’ve done for me from like an inspirational level," Gurley said on Thursday, "just from watching those guys since I was 4, 5 years old."

Gurley says as "alpha males", men don't express themselves on an emotional level like they should and he was in the spirit to buck the trend.

"We don't big each other up, we don't congratulate each other. We see each other post-game and that's pretty much it," Gurley said.

"Just wanted to let everybody know that I really appreciate their game, appreciate everything that they've done for me."

Does this mean Gurley will be getting back on the field? Nope ... the 3-time Pro Bowler said he's "most definitely" done with football but hasn't filed for retirement yet.

"I don't think there's any question about that one," Gurley said.

Of course, Gurley's career, though plagued by injuries, was pretty great. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015, and the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. He made three All pro teams, too.

The former Georgia Bulldog, and 10th overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft, spent his best years with the Rams, where he led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2017 and 2018.

Gurley hasn't played a down since he suited up for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.