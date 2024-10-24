Drake's Dual 38th Birthday Parties, Strip Club With Friends After Dinner With Parents

Drake soaked up the best of his worlds for his 38th birthday in Houston last night ... a wholesome dinner with his loving parents -- before basking in stripper paradise with the boys!!!

The hip hop megastar eased into more life last night at a restaurant surrounded by family and friends ... and a giant 3-piece cake reminding him of his age -- stuffed with fiery sparklers!!!

drake celebrating his birthday with his parents



things you love to see 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/9ywRwtjFY0 — 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 (@OVOLakeShow) October 24, 2024 @OVOLakeShow

He and his camp later trekked to Drake's go-to strip club in the city, Area 29 -- the same place that tossed the imposter leeching off his fame a couple years ago.

The celebration was for Drake but the gifts looked to go to the dancers -- bottle girls can be seen lining up with at least $50K to make it hurricane and pay all that TSU tuition.

NBA hoopers Taj Gibson and Kemba Walker were also in the building helping Drizzy celebrate -- according to the DJ, who also let Drake cook with a song preview his super fans are labeling "Plot Twist."

New Drake snippet called “plot twist” previewed on his birthday 🥷🔫 pic.twitter.com/S9LoKozuLr — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 24, 2024 @AkademiksTV

Drake rapped along with the track to the camera -- the track appears to sound off on his super viral beef this year with references to running with dudes from Toronto who aren't for games.