Drake's Dual 38th Birthday Parties, Strip Club With Friends After Dinner With Parents
Drake Birthday Dinner With Parents ... Before Stripper Bash With The Guys!!!
Drake soaked up the best of his worlds for his 38th birthday in Houston last night ... a wholesome dinner with his loving parents -- before basking in stripper paradise with the boys!!!
The hip hop megastar eased into more life last night at a restaurant surrounded by family and friends ... and a giant 3-piece cake reminding him of his age -- stuffed with fiery sparklers!!!
drake celebrating his birthday with his parents— 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 (@OVOLakeShow) October 24, 2024 @OVOLakeShow
things you love to see 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/9ywRwtjFY0
He and his camp later trekked to Drake's go-to strip club in the city, Area 29 -- the same place that tossed the imposter leeching off his fame a couple years ago.
The celebration was for Drake but the gifts looked to go to the dancers -- bottle girls can be seen lining up with at least $50K to make it hurricane and pay all that TSU tuition.
NBA hoopers Taj Gibson and Kemba Walker were also in the building helping Drizzy celebrate -- according to the DJ, who also let Drake cook with a song preview his super fans are labeling "Plot Twist."
New Drake snippet called “plot twist” previewed on his birthday 🥷🔫 pic.twitter.com/S9LoKozuLr— Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 24, 2024 @AkademiksTV
Drake rapped along with the track to the camera -- the track appears to sound off on his super viral beef this year with references to running with dudes from Toronto who aren't for games.
Fans who weren't at the stripper bash can still get a gift ... Drake's giving away free Dave's Hot Chicken sandwiches in-store for the third straight year!!!