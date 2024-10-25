Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luke Walton Sells Manhattan Beach Home for a Staggering $10.3M

Getty/ @Southbaypics Dana Thompson

Luke Walton just slam-dunked his way to an epic sale, offloading his Manhattan Beach home for a jaw-dropping $10.3 million!

@Southbaypics Dana Thompson

The sale of the former Los Angeles Lakers player and head coach’s 7-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion is a major win, making it only the third property east of Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, California to sell for over $10 million. And just from the pics, it’s easy to see why it fetched such a high price.

@Southbaypics Dana Thompson

The 10,000-square-foot home is a showstopper, kicking off with an impressive imperial staircase that greets you as you enter the foyer, giving off all the luxury vibes.

@Southbaypics Dana Thompson

Everything else is just as airy and perfect for entertaining guests, featuring highlights like an in-home theater, a fitness studio, and a sparkling pool and spa -- the ultimate dream setup.

luke walton lakers
Getty

Luke snagged the pad back in 2017 from Jordan Belfort's ex-wife ... and now it looks like he’s ready to pass the palace to someone new.

@Southbaypics Dana Thompson

The buyer and sellers were represented by Nick Schneider and Nathan Staggs of Schneider Properties Team powered by Compass.

