Luke Walton Sells Manhattan Beach Home for a Staggering $10.3M

Luke Walton just slam-dunked his way to an epic sale, offloading his Manhattan Beach home for a jaw-dropping $10.3 million!

The sale of the former Los Angeles Lakers player and head coach’s 7-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion is a major win, making it only the third property east of Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, California to sell for over $10 million. And just from the pics, it’s easy to see why it fetched such a high price.

The 10,000-square-foot home is a showstopper, kicking off with an impressive imperial staircase that greets you as you enter the foyer, giving off all the luxury vibes.

Everything else is just as airy and perfect for entertaining guests, featuring highlights like an in-home theater, a fitness studio, and a sparkling pool and spa -- the ultimate dream setup.

Luke snagged the pad back in 2017 from Jordan Belfort's ex-wife ... and now it looks like he’s ready to pass the palace to someone new.