Sarah Palin and Mehdi Hasan Feud On Piers Morgan Show, He Calls Her Racist

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Sarah Palin and Mehdi Hasan were at each other's throats during a panel discussion on Piers Morgan's show ... and the former Veep candidate got branded a racist.

Ya gotta see the video ... Sarah and Mehdi, a British-American journalist, start going back and forth over Donald Trump and Joe Biden when things get nasty.

Sarah calls Mehdi an "obnoxious a**" when he keeps hounding her for facts and figures about energy production under Trump and Biden ... and then it gets racial.

Mehdi accuses Sarah of being a racist and says he's got receipts to back it up ... rattling off a list of nasty things she said about Barack Obama back in the day.

Sarah takes offense and denies the assertion but Mehdi keeps going ... really setting Sarah off when he claimed she once referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "dogs."

It all went down today on the latest episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" ... and even Piers wasn't able to reign them in.