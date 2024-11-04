Bruce Springsteen Visits Jeremy Allen White on 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Set

The Boss Keeps An Eye On His Story!!!

Jeremy Allen White has been putting in the hours filming Bruce Springsteen’s new biopic, and he got a major boost on set when The Boss himself showed up for a surprise visit.

Check out these pics -- Bruce brought some rock 'n' roll energy to the "Deliver Me From Nowhere" set in New Jersey on Monday, going in for a big hug with an absolutely thrilled Jeremy.

For a moment, Bruce and Jeremy were totally locked in, chatting as Bruce took a long, good look at the actor who’s about to bring his 1982 self to life.

This wasn’t Bruce’s first set visit -- he was also there in Rockaway on Friday, likely increasing the pressure on Jeremy to bring his A-game for an epic portrayal.

The film is set to dive into the making of Bruce's album "Nebraska" -- a pivotal and triumphant chapter in his career.