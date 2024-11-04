Bruce Springsteen Visits Jeremy Allen White on 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Set
Jeremy Allen White has been putting in the hours filming Bruce Springsteen’s new biopic, and he got a major boost on set when The Boss himself showed up for a surprise visit.
Check out these pics -- Bruce brought some rock 'n' roll energy to the "Deliver Me From Nowhere" set in New Jersey on Monday, going in for a big hug with an absolutely thrilled Jeremy.
For a moment, Bruce and Jeremy were totally locked in, chatting as Bruce took a long, good look at the actor who’s about to bring his 1982 self to life.
This wasn’t Bruce’s first set visit -- he was also there in Rockaway on Friday, likely increasing the pressure on Jeremy to bring his A-game for an epic portrayal.
The film is set to dive into the making of Bruce's album "Nebraska" -- a pivotal and triumphant chapter in his career.
"Nebraska" is hailed as a raw masterpiece, packed with Bruce’s signature style -- songs about working-class struggles and the search for purpose. Safe to say, the movie’s shaping up to be an emotional rollercoaster when it hits theaters next year.