George Gascón Says He's Not Trying to Win Votes, Menendez Bros Should Go Free

Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascón is setting the record straight, saying his push to recommend resentencing for the Menendez brothers isn’t about public buzz or winning an election -- it’s about doing what he personally believes is right.

On "TMZ Live," Harvey didn’t hold back on grilling Gascón about all the renewed public interest playing into the Menendez brothers’ case -- saying the considerations of their case are purely based on the evidence.

Gascón shot down the hype factor, telling us his decision came down to what he feels is right -- and not because of public opinion, or an effort to win votes.

Check out the clip, as Gascón explains how the media has not swayed him.

He defends his independent decision-making in the case -- making it clear his office was digging into case details months before Ryan Murphy’s show reignited public interest.

As we first told you, the Menendez brothers have a resentencing hearing set for December 11 in L.A. County court, and they could potentially walk free then.

However, Erik and Lyle could also be released before that hearing, if Governor Newsom decides to grant them clemency.