Deontay Wilder Ready To Begin Talks W/ Francis Ngannou About Super Fight

It seems a Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou super fight might actually happen ... 'cause the Bronze Bomber tells TMZ Sports he's down to begin negotiations now!

Ngannou, of course, said just a couple weeks ago he was hoping to get in the boxing ring with Wilder soon ... and, when we caught up with DW out at LAX this week, he seemed very open to the idea.

In fact, he told us he wants to get Ngannou's team on the phone and begin talks ASAP!

The two would make for an extremely compelling fight -- especially considering how massive they are. Wilder checks in at 6-foot-7, 214 pounds ... while Ngannou tips the scales at 6-foot-4, 257 pounds.

There isn't much worry of a potential lopsided bout ... as, after all, Ngannou nearly beat Wilder's nemesis, Tyson Fury, back in 2023.

Then again, Wilder said he's getting healthy now after finding out "everything was f***ed up" with his shoulder ... and Ngannou was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in his most recent boxing match.

Regardless, Deontay made it clear he's got nothing but respect for Ngannou -- even sending his condolences to the former UFC star over the recent, tragic death of his infant son.