Deontay Wilder's Fiancée Gets Restraining Order Against Boxer, Claims Domestic Violence

Deontay Wilder's fiancée, Telli Swift, just got a temporary restraining order against the star boxer ... after she claimed he abused her on multiple occasions over the last six years.

Swift, who began dating Wilder in 2015, applied for the TRO in Los Angeles late last week ... and on Monday -- two days after Wilder was knocked out in a high-profile match with Zhilei Zhang -- a judge granted it.

Zhilei Zhang FINISHED Deontay Wilder in SPECTACULAR FASHION!! 💥 🇨🇳 😤 pic.twitter.com/UoHSnNUXiO — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) June 2, 2024 @boxingontnt

In her application for the order, Swift accused Wilder of choking her "at least five times" since 2018. She also stated the 38-year-old heavyweight spit on her several other times ... and claimed he once shoved her face in a pillow in a fit of rage for so long, she "nearly suffocated."

Swift also alleged that back in mid-April, Wilder gained access to her laptop without her consent and sent out disturbing messages to her personal and professional contacts.

According to Swift, the abuse didn't stop there ... she claimed in the TRO application that Wilder constantly ridiculed her, threatened to destroy her belongings, and expected her to have intercourse with him "three times a day."

Most recently, on April 15, she claimed he had her thrown out of their Atlanta residence -- this despite her being in a fragile state due to recent invasive surgery.

Swift -- who got engaged to the fighter in 2018 -- stated she's been living in the couple's LA-area home with their 6-year-old daughter since ... but claimed Wilder has been using the home's surveillance system to spy on her. She added she's worried Wilder could get violent with her when he ultimately made his way back to the home following his fight with Zhang in Saudi Arabia.

"I believe Deontay is capable of being physically violent towards me upon his return in June because he has expressed that he is furious with me since April and has been physically abusive with me in the past," she said.

Wilder has not yet filed a response to the allegations.