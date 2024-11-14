Katy Perry Gulps Down Tacos at Restaurant in Mexico

Katy Perry's enjoying the local cuisine in Mexico ... enjoying a taco fiesta with a big group of friends, gulping down the delicious dish.

The singer-songwriter was filmed in Mexico City this week ... grabbing a bite to eat in a regular restaurant -- and she's not in a VIP section, she's sitting dead center.

Katy Perry comiendo tacos y tu de mamoncita queriendo ir a restaurantes finos. pic.twitter.com/gApp03pABr — Iztapañero  (@iztapanero) November 13, 2024 @iztapanero

Check it out ... Katy's sitting with pals at a big table, and she takes a big bite out of a taco, covering her mouth with her hand as she chews.

Si es para mi enséñame a Katy Perry tomándose una cocota de vidrio en los tacos de la CDMX. pic.twitter.com/IdzdaVKqAp — ray (@mermeraz) November 13, 2024 @mermeraz

She's not exactly flying under the radar here ... 'cause lots of people took pics and videos of the star -- including one dude who has what looks like a GoPro stick ready to go.

It looks like Katy's down in the city just for a bit of R&R. Her next show is in New York in December -- though she's scheduled to return to Mexico in April 2025 for a few stops.

KP may just need a break from the U.S.A. right now ... 'cause she endorsed Kamala Harris in this year's presidential race -- even performing at a rally event -- and, of course, Donald Trump won the election. So, perhaps she's taking the loss hard.