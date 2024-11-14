Katy Perry Gulps Down Tacos at Restaurant in Mexico
Katy Perry Cali Gurl South of the Border ... Crushin' Tacos in Mexico!!!
Katy Perry's enjoying the local cuisine in Mexico ... enjoying a taco fiesta with a big group of friends, gulping down the delicious dish.
The singer-songwriter was filmed in Mexico City this week ... grabbing a bite to eat in a regular restaurant -- and she's not in a VIP section, she's sitting dead center.
Katy Perry comiendo tacos y tu de mamoncita queriendo ir a restaurantes finos. pic.twitter.com/gApp03pABr— Iztapañero (@iztapanero) November 13, 2024 @iztapanero
Check it out ... Katy's sitting with pals at a big table, and she takes a big bite out of a taco, covering her mouth with her hand as she chews.
Si es para mi enséñame a Katy Perry tomándose una cocota de vidrio en los tacos de la CDMX. pic.twitter.com/IdzdaVKqAp— ray (@mermeraz) November 13, 2024 @mermeraz
She's not exactly flying under the radar here ... 'cause lots of people took pics and videos of the star -- including one dude who has what looks like a GoPro stick ready to go.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
It looks like Katy's down in the city just for a bit of R&R. Her next show is in New York in December -- though she's scheduled to return to Mexico in April 2025 for a few stops.
KP may just need a break from the U.S.A. right now ... 'cause she endorsed Kamala Harris in this year's presidential race -- even performing at a rally event -- and, of course, Donald Trump won the election. So, perhaps she's taking the loss hard.
Or maybe she's just finding a favorite spot for when she comes back to perform next year. One thing's for sure -- Katy's definitely digging those tacos!