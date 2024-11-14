Political Chaos Erupts with Fierce Haka Dance in New Zealand Parliament
Political Chaos NZ Lawmakers Do Battle ... Bust Out Haka in Fierce Protest!!!
U.S. Congressional Democrats might take some tips from this wild scene in New Zealand's Parliament, where minority lawmakers staged a fierce protest ... leaving one party leader shaking in his boots.
Right in the middle of a critical Parliamentary vote Thursday, members of the opposition party interrupted the prim and proper process by busting out the indigenous Maori war dance called the Haka.
Opposition party Member of Parliament Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke kicked it off when she was called on to vote yay or nay, but instead shouted the opening cry of the Haka while ripping up the legislation.
A bunch of other MPs joined her, standing up and walking around the Parliamentary chamber to shout the Haka in the faces of other MPs -- and you gotta see the look on Act Party leader David Seymour as it was going down.
The protest was all over legislation -- introduced by the Act Party -- that would change the interpretation of Great Britain's 184-year-old treaty with New Zealand's Maori tribes, and obviously, the Maori MPs ain't down with it. Seymour was forced to suspend the session due to the protest.
Back here in the U.S., the Dems are already the minority in the Senate, and the House of Representatives. Might be time to learn the Haka!