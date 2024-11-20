Colin Farrell Switches From 'Penguin' Growl to Irish Accent on Set, Vid Shocks Fans

Play video content HBO

Colin Farrell’s "The Penguin" transformation was so epic and convincing that a clip of him speaking in his native Irish accent while fully in character has left viewers speechless.

Take a listen for yourself… the actor was giving a speech after wrapping filming in a clip --now deleted by HBO -- to the crew off-camera, but his smooth Irish accent totally clashes with the villainous, Gotham-dwelling look he was rocking for the show, and the New York growl he uses in character.

The accent switch was so intense, it almost overshadowed Colin’s heartfelt message ... "I have loved every minute of it even when I wasn't loving it. And, I just feel so grateful and humbled and blessed by being part of this collective."

It’s especially hilarious when Colin then snarls he "won't miss the suit" or "the f***ing voice" -- then seamlessly flips back to his Irish accent like nothing happened.

But, fans couldn’t get enough in the comments, with some hilariously claiming hearing Colin bounce between his Penguin growl and soft Irish lilt while in full costume "felt illegal" and "wrong."