TMZ TV Hot Take: A.I. Jesus Greets Parishioners in Switzerland

A parish in Switzerland is now offering churchgoers a chance to speak directly to God ... or, at least to a representation of him -- with a confessional booth playing host to A.I. Jesus.

St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne now has a confessional booth outfitted with the technology, featuring a hologram image of God's only son to ask the world's biggest questions to.

Play video content TMZ.com

While it's not an alternative to Confession, according to a theologian who works for the church ... our "TMZ on TV" crew talks about possibly telling your sins to the tech -- and whether the A.I. may narc on people.

Would You Confess To A.I. Jesus ... Something Went Wrong Yes! 🙏

No Way!

So, would you confess to A.I. Jesus ... or are you only telling your sins to a human employee of the Big Man?