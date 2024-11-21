TMZ TV Hot Take: A.I. Jesus Greets Parishioners in Switzerland
A parish in Switzerland is now offering churchgoers a chance to speak directly to God ... or, at least to a representation of him -- with a confessional booth playing host to A.I. Jesus.
St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne now has a confessional booth outfitted with the technology, featuring a hologram image of God's only son to ask the world's biggest questions to.
While it's not an alternative to Confession, according to a theologian who works for the church ... our "TMZ on TV" crew talks about possibly telling your sins to the tech -- and whether the A.I. may narc on people.
Would You Confess To A.I. Jesus ...
So, would you confess to A.I. Jesus ... or are you only telling your sins to a human employee of the Big Man?
