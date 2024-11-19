TMZ TV Hot Take: Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Eat McDonald's With Trump and Elon?

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Make American Healthy Again ... so you can imagine our suprise when RFK was photographed with a plate of fast food on a private jet with Trump and Elon Musk.

RFK Jr. has been railing against bad things in our food for years, so it's fair to wonder if he actually took a bite of the McDonald's burger, nuggets and fries he was given for a photo op on a plane ride to Mar-a-Lago ... and we examine it all on today's edition of TMZ TV Hot Takes.

Check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles kick start the debate ... did RFK Jr. really eat the Golden Arches. Some of us in the office are having a hard time believing it, and the picture kinda says it all.

