TMZ TV Hot Take: Secret Service Agent Busted For Sex At Obama's Hawaii Home

Barack Obama's security deal is the subject of today's TMZ TV Hot Take ... and it sounds like things were getting hot and heavy at the former president's residence in Hawaii.

Check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles explain how a Secret Service agent found himself in hot water after allegedly banging his girlfriend at the Obama's house while they were out of town.

NOT SO SECRET ANYMORE...
The good news, or so we think, for Michelle Obama ... the sex romp was limited to her bathroom ... at least her bed was spared.

