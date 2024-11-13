TMZ TV Hot Take: Peanut The Squirrel's Death Ordered Before Raid

Peanut The Squirrel was marked for death even before the government raided his owner's home ... and this whole case seems even more fishy.

We tackled the subject on "TMZ Live," with Harvey and Charles explaining why some of the conspiracy theories around this case aren't as crazy as they sound.

Play video content TMZ.com

Frankly, we don't think it makes a whole lot of sense for authorities to say they ordered a fatal rabies test for Peanut because an officer got bit by the animal during the raid ... because now we know state officials advised the county to euthanize the animals a week before the raid was launched.

Was The Search Warrant Justified? Something Went Wrong Yes

No

Some in the office think owner Mark Longo put these animals in danger by trying to make them social media stars ... but not everyone is buying it ... and the need for a search warrant here is definitely up for debate.