TMZ TV Hot Take: Kanye West Sued Over Sex With Bianca, Nazi Gear

Kanye West is being sued for his sex life and fashion choices ... and we discuss it all on this edition of TMZ TV Hot Take.

Check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles break down the latest lawsuit against Ye.

Play video content TMZ.com

Basically, a former employee claims Kanye summoned him to a couple hotel room meetings where he took breaks to go bang Bianca Censori ... and came out of the sex romp room wearing some Nazi gear.