TMZ TV Hot Take: Judge Orders Diddy Prosecution to Destroy Notes Obtained in Raid

The judge in Diddy's criminal case is ordering prosecutors to destroy all the materials they obtained from a raid on his jail cell ... and we examine the fallout on today's edition of TMZ TV Hot Take.

Check out the clip from "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles explain why the judge sided with the Bad Boy Records founder.

Play video content TMZ.com

Lots of twists and turns in the Diddy case so far ... and we haven't even gotten to his trial.