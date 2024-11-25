Brett Favre Still Thinks Aaron Rodgers 'Has It,' Doesn't Foresee Retirement

Play video content TMZSports.com

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers still has life left in his arm ... and barring some sort of miracle comeback from the Jets this season -- he tells TMZ Sports he doesn't think the star quarterback will call it quits anytime soon.

Retirement rumors, of course, have surrounded Rodgers throughout the last few weeks ... as he and the Jets have both looked totally cooked so far in 2024.

New York is merely 3-8 ... and Rodgers is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career -- logging just 17 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

And, at soon-to-be 41 years old, everyone's wondering if a return to the NFL for another go-around in 2025 will be off the table.

Favre made it clear though, he thinks his former Packers teammate will be back -- that is, as long as the Jets' woes continue.

"There's a little time to right the ship, but they better hurry," Favre said of New York. "If they do, and they make a run -- maybe he walks away."

"I just find it hard to believe that," he continued, "a competitor of the magnitude that Aaron has been over the years would go out that way if it ended today."

Favre did acknowledge there does seem to be something off about Rodgers' game through 11 contests so far ... and he's wondering if maybe there's an ailment of sorts hindering the signal-caller.

Nonetheless, he told us, "I still think he has it."