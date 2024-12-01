Janelle Monáe Posts Bikini-Clad Thirst Trap For Birthday

Play video content

Janelle Monáe's giving her fans a gift on her birthday ... posting a video from a beach -- and wearing nearly nothing at all in the clip.

The singer-songwriter posted the vid Sunday ... starting on a giant blue chair situated on the beach -- wearing only a black and white bikini.

Janelle -- acting the part of lifeguard -- has binoculars in hand ... searching the waves in case anyone needs a little saving.

Soon after, Monáe poses with her hands over her crotch suggestively ... a delighted expression on her face while sitting in the massive beach chair.

JM slows down the video while sauntering along the beach -- giving fans a look at her frame -- drink in hand ... before the clip ends with her blowing a kiss at the camera in the bathtub.

Janelle -- who uses she/her and they/them pronouns -- captioned the video, "Ah it iz my birthdáe" ... her 39th birthday to be preceise.

Monáe's enjoying a much well-deserved rest after another busy year. Over the summer, Janelle filmed a part in the new movie "Golden" set for release next year. She will also soon be filming "Is God Is" -- based on the 2018 play of the same name.