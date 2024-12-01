'Days of Our Lives' Actor Wayne Northrop Dead at 77

Wayne Northrop -- a longtime television actor who appeared in over 1000 episodes of the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" -- has died ... according to multiple reports.

The star's publicist, Cynthia Snyder, confirmed the news to Deadline ... saying Northrop passed away at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home -- an assisted living facility for those in the film industry.

Northrop was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago ... hence the need for assisted living care.

Wayne's wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, released a statement as well ... saying he took his final breath in the arms of family -- and thanking The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking great care of him in the last few years of his life.

Northrop broke into the film industry in the late 1970s ... starting out by appearing in bit roles on shows like "Baretta" and "The Waltons."

He got his big break in 1981 when he got a recurring role in the show "Dynasty" ... appearing in the pilot as Michael Culhane, chauffer to oil baron John Forsythe's Blake Carrington. He played the role in 35 episodes of the show.

Wayne's career-defining role though was in the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" ... in which he played two characters -- Dr. Alex North and Roman Brady.

He's credited for 1,036 episodes of the show ... appearing in shows from 1981 to 2006.

Other credits include ... "Port Charles," "The Young Riders," "L.A. Law," "Hotel," and "Cold Case."

Wayne married Lynn in 1981 ... and, the two purchased a working cattle ranch in California. Northop was always passionate about wildlife and conservation.

He is survived by Lynn and their two sons, Hank and Grady. Wayne was 77.