Bob Bryar, Former My Chemical Romance Drummer, Dead at 44

Bob Bryar -- the dummer for My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2014 -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home Tuesday after last being seen alive on November 4.

There is no foul play suspected, we're told, because all of Bryar's weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched.

Animal Control came to the house after the body -- which we're told was badly decomposed -- was discovered and took two dogs away. The medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar's death.

Bryar first met the My Chemical Romance crew while they were on tour with The Used in 2004 ... and officially replaced Matt Pelissier shortly after they released their album "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge."

Bryar played drums on the 2006 album "The Black Parade" -- perhaps the group's most well-known record -- and wrote songs for the group's 2010 entry "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys."

However, before 'Danger Days' was released, Bryar left the group ... working with other bands over the next few years before announcing he was transitioning from the music industry to real estate.

In 2020, he appeared at a remembrance for and wrote about late Rush drummer, Neil Peart ... talking about his childhood love of and subsequent friendship with the drummer.

In the years since leaving the group, Bryar has people online after admitting that he experienced suicidal thoughts multiple times since leaving MCR.

While My Chemical Romance is scheduled to go on tour next year, Bob was not part of the group coming back to play. To date, he's the longest-tenured drummer in band history.

Bryar was 44.