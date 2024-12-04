'Nosferatu' Stars Walk Blood-Red Carpet at London Premiere

Emma Corrin titillated the crowd -- literally -- at the opening of her new vampire flick, "Nosferatu," showing off her chest in a see-through gown.

The actress posed for some racy photos on the red carpet before the horror film's Wednesday premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Emma was joined by her female castmates -- Dakota Schiffer, Lily-Rose Depp and Nassia Matsa -- all of whom were dressed to kill.

Male costars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe also appeared at the event, looking stylish in their suits.