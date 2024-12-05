Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Fitness Model Jen Selter Steals the Show in Christmas-Green Bikini

Jen Selter is totally stealing the spotlight this festive season, sharing some seriously smokin’ pics of herself rocking a metallic green bikini.

The fitness model was in her element, flaunting her fine-tuned physique in the tiny metallic 2-piece in hot new IG pics for all to see.

Jen, of course, picked the perfect color for the holiday season, but it looks like she had more on her mind than just Christmas vibes. She's all about plugging the bikini brand with a motivational message -- "Keep learning, keep growing, and trust the process."

Maybe when Christmas Day gets closer, she’ll bust out some actual festive swimwear ... but for now? No one’s complaining!

