Colombian Hitwoman Known as 'The Doll' Arrested for Ex-BF's Murder, Others
A sultry Colombian assassin, known as "The Doll" and tagged as a "dangerous hitwoman," has been arrested for a string of gangland hits -- including the murder of her ex-lover.
Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, AKA "The Doll," was busted and taken into custody for her alleged role in a series of high-profile murders in Barrancabermeja, which were said to have been ordered by the Los de la M gang, according to local reports from Libertad Digital.
The femme fatale's takedown comes after the July 23 ambush-style murder of her ex-BF, Deyvy Jesus. Cops claim she lured him in with a fake peace offering, claiming they’d settle a money dispute.
Instead, Deyvy was brutally gunned down in a drive-by shooting by two men on a motorcycle. The hit was allegedly ordered by none other than "La Muñeca" herself -- “The Doll.”
Rodriguez wasn’t taken down alone ... she was arrested alongside Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, infamously known as "Gorda Sicaria" -- Spanish for the "Fat Hitwoman" -- and another accomplice, named "Leopoldo."
Cops say they confiscated a revolver and a 9-millimeter pistol during the arrest, and now, they’re digging in to see if these weapons were linked to any of the recent killings tied to "The Doll" and her crew.
Officials haven’t announced the charges "The Doll" and her alleged accomplices will face yet.