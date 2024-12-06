Colombian Hitwoman Known as 'The Doll' Arrested for Ex-BF's Murder, Others

Play video content

A sultry Colombian assassin, known as "The Doll" and tagged as a "dangerous hitwoman," has been arrested for a string of gangland hits -- including the murder of her ex-lover.

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, AKA "The Doll," was busted and taken into custody for her alleged role in a series of high-profile murders in Barrancabermeja, which were said to have been ordered by the Los de la M gang, according to local reports from Libertad Digital.

The femme fatale's takedown comes after the July 23 ambush-style murder of her ex-BF, Deyvy Jesus. Cops claim she lured him in with a fake peace offering, claiming they’d settle a money dispute.

Instead, Deyvy was brutally gunned down in a drive-by shooting by two men on a motorcycle. The hit was allegedly ordered by none other than "La Muñeca" herself -- “The Doll.”

Rodriguez wasn’t taken down alone ... she was arrested alongside Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, infamously known as "Gorda Sicaria" -- Spanish for the "Fat Hitwoman" -- and another accomplice, named "Leopoldo."

Cops say they confiscated a revolver and a 9-millimeter pistol during the arrest, and now, they’re digging in to see if these weapons were linked to any of the recent killings tied to "The Doll" and her crew.