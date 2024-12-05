Santa Bandits Loot Electronics Store Ahead of Christmas, Video Shows

Play video content Jam Press

A couple of looters may've dressed like Santa Claus for a recent heist, but they acted more like the Grinch ... smashing glass and making off with goods in a new video making the rounds online.

Check it out ... security camera footage documents the exact moment a couple of bandits decided to act naughty instead of nice Sunday, smashing through an electronics store's glass door and filling their sacks with items behind the counter.

One of the culprits -- who slips and nearly falls onto a pile of glass after rushing into the store -- also helps himself to a shelf filled with tumblers, booze and more.

The troublesome twosome makes quick work of their pillage, taking off in their getaway car before police can arrive on the scene.

The incident took place in Cláudio, Brazil in the early hours of Sunday morning ... with the security camera footage clocking the burglary occurred just before 4 AM.

The local police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the burglary.

Gustavo de Souza, who owns the store, spoke with local news outlet G1 and revealed the ordeal was particularly tough for him ... given he was the victim of an armed robbery years before.

He added ... "It was a huge trauma. Now, again. After that occasion, it was 3 years of running after them. Now that I managed to stabilize, they took my goods away again."