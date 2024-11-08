Ex-NFL Player Turned Celeb Chef Tobias Dorzon Shot During Robbery In Maryland

Tobias Dorzon -- a former NFL running back-turned-celebrity chef -- was shot during an alleged attempted robbery Tuesday night in Maryland ... and now police are searching for four people involved in the violent act.

Dorozon -- along with a female acquaitance -- were shot as they were returning from dinner, according to a statement from cops. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per a report.

Play video content FOX 5 WTTG

In video obtained by FOX 5 in DC ... a white SUV pulls up behind Dorzon's Uber as they returned from dinner. After shots are fired, you hear Dorzon pleading for his life.

"Please don't kill me," he said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While cops did not identify Tobias as the man who was shot, a local council member confirmed his identity.

"I am disheartened and saddened by the news that Prince George’s County restaurant owner Tobias Dorzon was one of two people shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in my district," Wanika Fisher said.

"Such a horrible act couldn’t have happened to a better person. I am sending my deepest sympathies to him and the second victim, as well as their families and friends, and I wish them both a speedy recovery."

Outside of the injuries not being life threatening, there is no update on either Tobias or the woman's condition.

The 39-year-old was named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland last year ... and currently owns two restaurants in the town of Hyattsville. He also hosts "Timeout With Tobias" on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.