Body Cam Arrest of Suspect Who Drove Wrong Way Past Kamala Harris Motorcade

Body cam video featuring the suspect who allegedly drove the wrong way down a highway right past Kamala Harris' motorcade last month in Wisconsin has been released ... and, cops say he was 3 times over the legal alcohol limit.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department released the clip from Monday, October 21 ... showing the suspect, identified by authorities as Wayne Wacker, pulled over to the side of the highway after passing the VP's motorcade.

We've shown you the clip ... the suspect drives slowly down the highway -- straight past Harris' protection detail, causing alarm among the Secret Service agents protecting her.

In the video, obtained by WTMJ-TV, officers ask Wacker where he's coming from ... and, he responds he's got no idea, while searching for close to 10 minutes for his ID What appears to be a can of beer is seen in his vehicle ... though Wacker claims he only had a couple beers.

After some regular questions from the cops, Secret Service agents ask Wayne if he's part of any extremist groups -- which WW quickly shoots down.

Wayne then tries some field sobriety tests ... failing pretty much all of them, it appears, seeming like he's laughing through the incident.

Wacker also takes a breathalyzer test ... and, cops in the clip say he's well over the legal limit -- registering a .252 BAC.

As we told you ... cops at the time told us a 55-year-old man was suspected of drunk driving after an open beer can was allegedly found in his car. This man -- now identified as Wacker -- was arrested for drunk driving and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.