'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Diagnosed With Alzheimer's Disease

"Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson is suffering from a brain disorder.

Phil's family revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in the latest episode of the "Unashamed with The Robertson Family" podcast.

Jase Robertson also said doctors told them Phil is suffering from a blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems, and it's only getting worse.

What's more, Jase says his famous father is not doing well these days ... saying Phil is really struggling.

Phil was not on the podcast when his health issues were discussed and Jase says his dad keeps telling the family he wants to return to the show.

Problem is ... Jase says Phil can barely walk around these days without crying out in pain.

Phil starred on "Duck Dynasty" from 2012 to 2017 and he founded the Duck Commander company.