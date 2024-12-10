Luigi Mangione Mug Shot Released Ahead of Extradition, New York Charges Filed

Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione looks a little worse for wear in his just-released mug shot -- not to mention he could use a nice shave to remove all the scruff on his face.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections circulated Mangione's unflattering booking photo Tuesday ... showing him in an orange jumpsuit ahead of Tuesday's extradition hearing.

As we reported Monday, Mangione was formally charged by the Manhattan D.A. with second-degree murder, 3 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The NYPD accused Mangione of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel last week.

Mangione fled New York state, but was arrested Monday inside a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him and called police.