Luigi Mangione Was on High School Robotics Team, Seen in Competition Video

Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was highly involved in his high school extracurriculars ... which included being a member of the robotics team.

A resurfaced 2016 video from Baltimore, Maryland’s Gilman School, where Mangione attended, shows him hanging with some robotic creations -- and at one point, he’s seen moving a bot with a controller, guiding it along with other robot enthusiasts.

Luigi appeared focused on the robots for the event. He posed with his teammates and their creation, which earned them a spot in the Maryland State Finals.

It’s unclear how far Mangione and his team made it that year, but he was deeply involved in his high school life and was super tech-savvy. In his valedictorian speech, he even mentioned wanting to study artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania.

He did head to UPenn later in 2016, where graduated with an Engineering, Computer, and Information Science degree. He stayed at the prestigious school for another year and earned his master's degree.

As we reported Monday, Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel last week.

Mangione fled New York state, but was arrested Monday inside an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald's after a patron recognized him and an employee called the cops.