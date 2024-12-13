Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kara Del Toro Dazzles In White-Hot Bikini Pics!

Kara Del Toro Strips Down to Bikini on Beach ... Shows Off Vacation Tan!!!

Ladies In White-Hot Swimwear
Launch Gallery
White Out! Launch Gallery

Kara Del Toro is grabbing the bull by the horns -- and pulling everyone's attention to boot ... this time in a white-hot 2-piece!

The bikini model shared a series of hot shots on social media Thursday ... giving her more than 1.8 million followers a view of her tanned body.

1213-kara-del-toro-white-hot-swimwear-sub2_720

Del Toro's 2-piece barely covers her curves ... with droplets of water running down her skin after a quick dip in the ocean.

It's all sultry smiles and slicked back hair in this pic ... which KDT cheekily captioned "Snow looks different in the Dominican Republic" -- presumably referencing her own snow white bikini, or maybe it's the sand.

Kara Del Toro Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kara Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

It looks like Kara's enjoying a steamy vacation in the Caribbean country ... sharing even more photos just an hour ago -- with a tiny white knitted top doing little to cover up her chest.

Kara's a well-known model from Texas ... modeling swimwear for a number of years -- and recently making the transition to acting as a bartender in the 2023 film "At Midnight."

Stars In The Dominican Republic
Launch Gallery
Stars In The Dominican Republic Launch Gallery

She's taking some much-needed R&R before the year ends ... and, letting fans enjoy her vacation with her too!

related articles