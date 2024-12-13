Kara Del Toro is grabbing the bull by the horns -- and pulling everyone's attention to boot ... this time in a white-hot 2-piece!

The bikini model shared a series of hot shots on social media Thursday ... giving her more than 1.8 million followers a view of her tanned body.

Del Toro's 2-piece barely covers her curves ... with droplets of water running down her skin after a quick dip in the ocean.

It's all sultry smiles and slicked back hair in this pic ... which KDT cheekily captioned "Snow looks different in the Dominican Republic" -- presumably referencing her own snow white bikini, or maybe it's the sand.

It looks like Kara's enjoying a steamy vacation in the Caribbean country ... sharing even more photos just an hour ago -- with a tiny white knitted top doing little to cover up her chest.

Kara's a well-known model from Texas ... modeling swimwear for a number of years -- and recently making the transition to acting as a bartender in the 2023 film "At Midnight."