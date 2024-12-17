Cash App Founder Murder Trial Ends in Guilty Verdict in San Francisco

San Francisco jurors found the man accused of killing the founder of Cash App guilty of murder Tuesday ... following a 6-week trial featuring conflicting testimony about drugs and revenge.

Nima Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder after the jury deliberated for 7 days. The jury reached the verdict Monday night, but it was not read in court until this morning.

The founder of Cash App, 43-year-old Bob Lee, was stabbed to death in April 2023 under the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. He was stabbed 3 times, including through his heart, with a paring knife ... and he managed to call 911 before he died later in a hospital.

Momeni, an associate of Lee's, was recorded on surveillance video driving away from the scene. Momeni was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

DNA from both Momeni and Lee was found on the knife.

Jurors had been considering lesser charges of second-degree murder or manslaughter -- the judge had instructed the jury they must reach a unanimous decision.

Momeni now faces a prison sentence of 15 years to life with the second-degree conviction, with an enhancement for using a knife in the fatal stabbing