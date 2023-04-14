Cash App Founder's Alleged Killer Previously Arrested for Illegal Knife

The man charged with fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee has a history of brushes with the law, and was once arrested for illegal possession of a knife, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Nima Momeni was busted Thursday for the April 4 murder of Lee, which cops say happened after they got into a heated argument while driving in Momeni’s car in San Francisco. Cops say the men knew each other, although no motive's been disclosed yet.

Momeni, the owner of a Tech start-up company called ExpandIT, was previously arrested in 2011 for allegedly carrying a switchblade, again while driving in his car.

Momeni ended up pleading no contest to driving on a suspended license in exchange for a dismissal of the knife charge.

In a separate incident from 2004, Momeni was arrested for DUI, but that charge was later dismissed.

In the less violent/criminal department ... Momeni's also, apparently, a liar.

On his LinkedIn page, he claims he attended UC Berkeley, but a University spokesperson denies that, asserting the alleged killer never attended the prestigious school.