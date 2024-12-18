Wisconsin School Shooting Victims Identified

The student and teacher who were killed earlier this week in a horrific school shooting in Wisconsin have been identified.

According to The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office ... 14-year-old student Rubi Patricia Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin West died in Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

The medical examiner says Erin and Rubi "died as a result of homicidal firearm related trauma." The M.E. says their deaths remain under investigation by police and the medical examiner.

In their statement, the M.E. goes on to say the shooter, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow died as a result of "firearm related trauma" ... which lines up with what police had already said.

According to Rubi's obituary on Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation's website, she was a freshman at the school.