Chris Jericho Warns Matt Cardona Ahead of ROH Final Battle, I'm Crazier Than Ever!

Chris Jericho is set to defend his Ring of Honor World Championship Friday in NYC ... and the self-proclaimed "King of New York" tells TMZ Sports he is prepared to go all out in his main event match against Matt Cardona!!

Babcock caught up with the legendary wrestler ahead of the ROH Final Battle PPV -- a showdown Jericho believes is the biggest opportunity his opponent has ever had in his career.

"Win, lose, or draw, this is the biggest stage he has been on in a long time," he said. "I'm expecting a great match from him. But he knows what to expect from me, which is one of the greatest of all time as the world champion in the main event."

"That's a motivated Chris Jericho, that's a dangerous Chris Jericho. I think I'm a little bit more crazy now than I've ever been."

While he's ready to put on a show for the fans in a matter of hours, we asked the 54-year-old after all he's achieved over the years -- what's left to cross off the list??

To him, it's all about helping make memories for the people tuning in.

"If you're looking at facts and figures, there's really nothing left to accomplish for me," Jericho said. "If you're looking for just continuing to enjoy what I'm doing and create cool moments for people to remember and cheer for or boo for, whatever it may be, that's basically what I have left to accomplish, and that's on a nightly basis."

"I don't take anything lightly, and I don't phone anything in or half-ass anything."