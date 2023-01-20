Jericho, Kevin Owens, Young Bucks Donate To Jay Briscoe's Family After Death

The wrestling community is stepping up to help Ring of Honor star Jay Briscoe's loved ones after his tragic death ... with some of the biggest names in the sport making donations to the Pugh family.

A GiveSendGo page was set up following Tuesday's fatal car accident ... and more than $194,000 has been raised so far to assist the Pugh family with unforeseen expenses.

All-Elite Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho -- who also made a charitable contribution for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his medical emergency last month -- posted $15,000 for the cause, according to the page.

The Young Bucks -- Nick and Matt Jackson -- contributed $10,000 each.

Adam Cole, Jim Cornette and more also added significant amounts to the fund ... as well as numerous anonymous donations.

As we previously reported, police in Delaware say the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 entered Briscoe's lane and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Briscoe -- real name Jamin Pugh -- and the other driver were pronounced dead at the scene ... and his two young daughters who were in the car with him were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.