WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dead At 30

Sara Lee -- a past winner of WWE's famous 'Tough Enough' show -- has sadly died at 30 years old, her mother announced Thursday.

No cause of death was revealed.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee said in a heartbreaking post on social media.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Sara competed on 'Tough Enough' during the show's sixth season back in 2015. She was lauded for her strength, and outlasted all of the other females on the program to earn a one-year contract from the WWE.

She wrestled for the org. for most of 2016, but was ultimately released in September of that year. She went on to wrestle on the independent circuit.

Sara married former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake in 2017 ... and the couple had three kids together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sara had just posted a gym selfie on her Instagram page earlier this week, writing in the caption, "Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row 👏🥳 first ever sinus infection kicked my butt."