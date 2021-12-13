Former TNA Wrestling Star Jimmy Rave Dead At 39

Jimmy Rave -- who famously feuded with AJ Styles in Ring of Honor before becoming a TNA Wrestling star -- died Sunday, a rep for the former pro wrestler announced.

He was just 39 years old.

Bill Behrens, who helped represent Rave in his decades-long wrestling career, announced the sad news Monday ... saying Rave passed away after "struggling with drug addiction for many years."

"His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm," Behrens said, "and, later, both of his legs."

Rave -- real name James Michael Guffey -- began his wrestling career in 1999 ... and joined Ring of Honor just a few years later, where he and Styles famously had beef.

The two feuded as part of their Ring of Honor storyline -- with the duo actually competing in a match for the rights to Styles' famous finishing move, the Styles Clash.

Rave went on to star in TNA Wrestling -- before ending his career with a variety of independent promotions.

"This really hurts," WWE legend Mick Foley said on social media, adding "Jimmy Rave has passed away. He was only 39. #RIPJimmyRave"

Behrens announced memorial services for the former wrestler will take place in Georgia.